YaYa Mayweather Says She Still Loves NBA YoungBoy Amid Pregnancy Rumors

The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. retweets one of her past posts that reads, ‘I get judged for fully accepting a person for who he is and loving him unconditionally, flaws and all.’

Despite everything that happened in their relationship, it looks like YaYa Mayweather still has love for NBA YoungBoy a.k.a. YoungBoy Never Broke Again. The daughter of Floyd Mayweather, Jr. recently took to her Twitter account to let it be known that her feelings for the rapper has not changed at all.

On Wednesday, September 9, YaYa retweeted one of her past tweets that read, “I get judged for fully accepting a person for who he is and loving him unconditionally, flaws and all.” The social media star then added in her new post, “Ain’t s**t changed,” along with a shrugging emoticon.

Even though YaYa did not name names in her post, some were already convinced that she was referring to YB considering that her past tweet was shared when she was still dating him. Someone commented on her post, “Lol didn’t you just stab someone over him repeatedly? It’s the delusion for me.” Meanwhile, another said, “He will have to leave her for her to understand.”

It arrives amid rumors that YaYa is pregnant with his baby. The speculation arose after some clips of her hanging out with her friends surfaced online. In one of the videos, her friends could be seen showing off their sneakers to the camera before accidentally capturing Yaya, who was dressed in all-black, appearing to sport a baby bump. After realizing that they might have exposed her pregnancy, her friends uttered, “Oh, s**t,” and the camera was switched back to selfie mode.

Further fueling the rumors was her mom Melissia Rene. When one of her Instagram followers told her, “Congratulations on your grand baby,” she simply reacted by saying, “Thank you!!”

However, as of now, YaYa has yet to address the speculation.