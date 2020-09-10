Woolworths warns Victorian shoppers may face shortages on shelves at Christmas

While the supermarket giant insists there are no concerns about stock levels of any food or product in warehouses, current restrictions on the retailer’s distribution centres may cause issues getting stock to stores quickly enough to meet increased demand during the busy Christmas period.
“We recognise Victoria is facing a unique challenge and value the open dialogue we’ve had with the Victorian Government over many months,” Mr Banducci said in a statement.
“We’ve been working to support the Government’s overarching health objective of reducing community movements to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“As part of this, we’ve shared data-driven insights on anticipated shopping behaviour in the lead up to the busy Christmas season to help inform policy making as it relates to our supply chains.
“We remain committed to working closely with the Government to help reduce community movement wherever possible, while also ensuring Victorians have access to their essential needs in a COVIDSafe environment this Christmas.”
As part of the BCA round table Woolworths was asked to share modelling on the impact stock shortages in individual stores could have on broader community movements based on shopping behaviour from March and April.
Supermarket distribution centres and warehouses are running at reduced capacity due to Victorian government’s restrictions which required businesses to drop staff by a third.
The Woolworths distribution concerns come as Victorian IGA stores also struggle to get products on shelves in to meet shopper demand.
“We’re going to struggle for Christmas hams this year.”