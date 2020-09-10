Woman barred from seeing her dying father battling Queensland government to attend funeral

A young woman barred by the Queensland government from her father’s funeral has been forced to dress in full protective equipment to say a final, lonely goodbye to his body ahead of his cremation.

Sarah Caisip’s father, Bernard Prendergast, died while she was in hotel quarantine in Brisbane last week.

Despite even a plea by Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, Ms Caisip was refused permission to leave quarantine to attend the funeral yesterday.

The 26-year-old former Brisbane resident — who has travelled from Canberra, where there are no cases of coronavirus — was instead only allowed to say goodbye to her father’s body while dressed in extensive protective equipment and under police guard.

She was not allowed to have any contact with her mother or little sister.

Ms Caisip is this morning waking up in a Brisbane quarantine hotel, alone, where she still has many days to wait until she is allowed to return home.

She had had previously applied for an exemption to travel to Queensland to see her dad who was dying from cancer. By the she arrived in Brisbane, her father had died.

A later request to attend his funeral, which took place at 2pm yesterday, was denied by health officials.

There have been no coronavirus cases in the ACT for more than 60 days.

Permission was granted by Queensland Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young for Ms Caisip to view her father’s body.

“I just want to pick up the phone and hope that (dad) would pick up,” Ms Caisip told .

In a letter addressed to Ms Palaszczuk and sent to media, Ms Caisip wrote about the heartbreak of being separated from her mother and sister while grieving.

“My father died on Wednesday 2 September and your government made me fight to get back into my home city to see him before he died, but sadly it was too late,” she wrote.

Sarah, who is trained as a nurse and currently working full- as a manager at fast food restaurant, said it is important for her to view her father’s body.

“You are preventing me from being with my 11-old-sister, Isobel, who has just lost her father days ago, days before Father’s Day.

“You are also stopping me being with my mother, who has just lost her husband.

“We all need to be together – you have already done irreversible damage to me and my family by not letting me come back sooner…” she wrote.

Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young did not comment directly on Sarah’s case but defended the state’s stance on granting funeral exemptions.

“Although I understand, the enormous toll this is taking on people who are coming here, to Queensland to attend a funeral of a loved one, whether that be a relative, or a friend, they can’t do that until they have been in quarantine for 14 days,” Dr Young said.

“It is all about your exposure to other people. So, if the funeral home can facilitate it (a private viewing) … the funeral home will supervise that, provide PPE and main it so that person can grieve privately with their loved one.

“This is all about making sure that person doesn’t have interaction with other people,” she said.

This morning, Prime Minister Scott Morrison called Ms Palaszczuk to ask about the state’s tough border restrictions.

Mr Morrison told Ray Hadley he also spoke to Sarah today and begged Ms Palaszczuk to make an exemption for her.

“It isn’t about the Premier of Queensland, and me and anyone else,” an emotional Mr Morrison said.

“With everything that everyone is going through surely just this once, this can be done… it can be done.

“I rang the premier this morning and she’d formed her view; and I’d hope she’d change her decision before 2pm today.”

The prime minister became emotional as he reflected on the loss of his own father earlier this year.

“This is her last opportunity to say farewell to her dad. Now, all of us who have been through this know how important a day like today is,” Mr Morrison said.

“It’s still fresh in my mind.

“It was Father’s Day on the weekend and I’m just thinking of Sarah, who had to go through that day in a hotel in isolation and there she is today.”

In question yesterday, Ms Palaszczuk accused the Queensland Opposition Leader of working with the prime minister’s office in “a coordinated attack”, and called it “disgusting and demeaning”.

“I would hope that the prime minister would work in a cooperative manner with everyone in this country,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

“This divisiveness and these fights, and this intimidation and this bullying is the worst I’ve ever seen in my lifetime.”

