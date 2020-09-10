Winklevoss Twins, Mt. Gox or Plus Token Scammers? By Cointelegraph

Who owns more Bitcoin: Winklevoss Twins, Mt. Gox or Plus Token Scammers?
Blockchain Center has compiled data for some of the biggest (BTC) hodlers — from the Winklevoss twins to various scammers and hackers, and even “zombie coins”.
Allegedly, the twins own 150,000 BTC, which places them between the Bitfinex hackers, who own 120,000 BTC, and the Mt. Gox trustees who lay claim to 166,000 BTC. One spot above the latter is occupied by another notable scam — the Plus Token scammers, who allegedly hold 200,000 BTC. Tim Draper supposedly holds a paltry 30,000 BTC, which he acquired in a government auction of coins seized from Silk Road.
