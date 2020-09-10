When Anurag Kashyap gorged on Assamese food

Anurag Kashyap is a major foodie. The filmmaker shares pictures of his meals with fans on social media and he’s also spoken about his fondness of food as well how it motivates him to try out new cuisines.

A while back, the director took to social media and shared a video of him enjoying some authentic Assamese dishes like Omita Khar (papaya alkali), chilly pork curry, sesame chicken and masor tenga (tangy fish curry). He later revealed that in fact it was because he was presenting an Assamese film called Aamis which was all about love and food. Take a look at the video below.

Coming to screens 22.11.19. For screening updates visit:https://t.co/FhaRCXclg5#Aamis #Ravening #AssameseCinema pic.twitter.com/okZyIbbG7A

— Aamis (Ravening) (@AamisTheFilm) October 15, 2019

Kashyap also spoke about his experience of trying out different kinds of meats while shooting for Sacred Games season 2 in South Africa.