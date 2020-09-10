What time is the NFL game tonight? TV schedule, channel for Chiefs vs. Texans in Week 1

The start time for Thursday night’s 2020 NFL season-opener between the Chiefs and the Texans is the same kickoff time set for all Thursday night games this year.

While the first NFL game of 2020 will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET, because it’s the season-opener, a lengthy pregame show will precede the contest beginning at 7 p.m. ET. All of this can be seen on NBC, the same TV network that has broadcast the last 14 NFL season-openers.

The start time and the TV channel, though, are among the few aspects of Thursday night’s broadcast that will be familiar to viewers. The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the NFL to implement seemingly endless health and safety protocols that will alter the viewing experience.

While it might not impact the TV audience too much, the relative lack of fans in the stands at Arrowhead Stadium on Thursday night will be the biggest adjustment for the players. The Chiefs are one of just a few teams that will allow a small percentage of their stadium’s capacity in Week 1.

Below is everything to know about the TV schedule for the NFL season-opener between the Chiefs and the Texans, plus a look at the rest of Week 1.

What time is the NFL game tonight?

Game : Chiefs vs. Texans

: Chiefs vs. Texans Date : Thursday, Sept. 10

: Thursday, Sept. 10 Kickoff time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Kickoff for Chiefs vs. Texans won’t arrive until 8:20 p.m. ET, but this is the NFL season-opener, so a lengthy pregame show is planned and scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET on NBC.

Kansas City is in the Central time zone, which makes for a 7:20 local kickoff time and a game that will begin in daylight but quickly transition into a contest under the Arrowhead Stadium lights.

All Thursday night games throughout the 2020 NFL season will start at 8:20 p.m. ET.

What channel is Chiefs vs. Texans on today?

The TV channel for the NFL’s annual season-opener is always a little confusing for viewers since it’s played on a Thursday night but technically is not a “Thursday Night Football” broadcast.

Because NBC broadcasts the season-opener as part of its rights package with the NFL, Chiefs vs. Texans will feature “Sunday Night Football” broadcast elements. That means NBC’s announcer duo of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will call the game, and Michele Tafoya will report from the sidelines.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

Market NBC TV channel (digital) New York 4 (36) Los Angeles 4 (36) Chicago 5 (29) Philadelphia 10 (34) Dallas-Fort Worth 5 (24) San Francisco/Bay Area 11 (12) Washington, D.C. 4 (48) Houston 2 (35) Boston 15 (43) Atlanta 11 (10) Phoenix 12 (12) Tampa/St. Petersburg 8 (7) Seattle 5 (48) Detroit 4 (45) Minneapolis-St. Paul 11 (11) Miami 6 (31) Denver 9 (9) Orlando 2 (11) Cleveland 3 (17) Sacramento 3 (35) Charlotte 36 (22) Portland 8 (8) St. Louis 5 (35) Pittsburgh 11 (23) Baltimore 11 (11) Raleigh-Durham 5 (48) Nashville 4 (10) San Diego 39 (40) Salt Lake City 5 (38) San Antonio 3 (16) Kansas City 41 (36) Columbus 4 (14) Milwaukee 4 (28) Cincinnati 5 (35) Las Vegas 3 (22) Jacksonville 12 (13) Oklahoma City 4 (27) New Orleans 6 (43) Memphis 5 (5) Buffalo 2 (33)

This is the only Thursday night NFL game that will be broadcast on NBC in 2020. Starting next week, all Thursday night games will be shown on NFL Network and, beginning in Week 5, simulcast on Fox.

NFL live stream for Chiefs vs. Texans

The 2020 NFL season-opener is being broadcast on NBC, so the game will be available to stream live on NBCSports.com. This should be the preferred streaming method for anybody who has a cable/satellite subscription but is not able to get in front of a TV.

For cord-cutters, there are plenty of live streaming options for Chiefs vs. Texans. Below are all of them.

NFL Week 1 schedule

Per tradition, Week 1 of the NFL season will begin with a Thursday night opener featuring the defending Super Bowl champs and will end with a “Monday Night Football” doubleheader.

Nestled between those prime-time games and serving as the nightcap of the first full Sunday of NFL football in 2020 might be the most intriguing game of the weekend. Cowboys at Rams on “Sunday Night Football” is juicy enough on its own, but it doubles as the national TV debut of LA’s SoFi Stadium. (The whole no-fans thing is a bit of a bummer.)

Below is the complete Week 1 schedule for the start of the 2020 NFL season.

Thursday, Sept. 10

Time Game TV channel 8:20 p.m. ET Texans at Chiefs NBC

Sunday, Sept. 13

Time Game TV channel 1 p.m. ET Eagles at Washington Fox 1 p.m. ET Dolphins at Patriots CBS 1 p.m. ET Packers at Vikings Fox 1 p.m. ET Colts at Jaguars CBS 1 p.m. ET Bears at Lions Fox 1 p.m. ET Raiders at Panthers CBS 1 p.m. ET Jets at Bills CBS 1 p.m. ET Browns at Ravens CBS 1 p.m. ET Seahawks at Falcons Fox 4:05 p.m. ET Chargers at Bengals CBS 4:25 p.m. ET Cardinals at 49ers Fox 4:25 p.m. ET Buccaneers at Saints Fox 8:20 p.m. ET Cowboys at Rams NBC

Monday, Sept. 14