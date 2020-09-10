What internet speeds do you need to play PS4 online?

Best answer: You can get away with some really slow internet speeds on the Ps4, around 3 Mbps for download and an upload speed of 1Mbps, but it’s the ping you need to watch out for. Keep it below 150ms and you should be fine.
Speed matters when you play your PS4 online
When it comes to playing games online, your online connection is extremely important. Not only does it have to be secure, but it also has to be fast, especially when you’re playing on something like a PS4. Internet speeds vary by provider, but players can still look for a couple of things to ensure that they’re playing at the best possible speeds for their consoles.
If any of you are PC players as well as console players you will know that most games have a minimum system requirements list, and in that list is the minimum connection speed you can have to run the online services of the game.
PlayStation games are a little different, as the console itself already has the minimum requirement, and all the games must meet that minimum to be allowed onto the PlayStation platform. Thankfully, Sony’s minimum requirement is pretty low.
All you need is a download speed of 3Mbps and an upload speed of just 1Mbps. By today’s standards, this is extremely low — the average US internet speed is now 19Mps — so any game should run fine if you have an average internet speed. However, while speed is an important factor when it comes to playing online, ping is the real issue you should focus on.
But ping matters most with your PS4
For those who are unaware, Ping is the time it takes for your information packet to go to a server and come back to you, and is measured in milliseconds (ms). When you are playing videogames online, your ping helps determine how well your game will play.
Too high a ping — over 150ms for example — and you will start to see your teammates, and your foes, bounce around the screen like they are teleporting, or worse, murdering you to death while you can’t even see them. This is often where players will begin to complain about lagging, or clipping into or out of objects during online play. Keeping your ping low is an important part of playing online games and will start to consume your every thought if you don’t fix it early.
Go wired if you can
The biggest boost to your online gaming if you have a PlayStation 4 is a pretty easy one. Having your PS4 connected directly to your router via Ethernet cable will make a huge difference to your online games playability, and you’ll see direct results from playing this way immediately. Not only does a direct Ethernet connection reduce latency and ping, it will also have a tremendous effect on your download speeds. At my house, on Wi-Fi, my PS4 downloads at 36Mbps — I know, that’s better than average — but when I plug it into my router directly it jumps up to massive 375Mbps.
Not everyone will have that kind of internet speed, of course, but even those with the slowest of speeds should see a sizable increase by going wired. Outside of going wired, try turning off or disconnecting any electronics that may be using your wireless connection while you’re playing, as having too many devises on a network at one time can cause some issues.
