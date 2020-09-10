What internet speeds do you need to play PS4 online?

Best answer: You can get away with some really slow internet speeds on the Ps4, around 3 Mbps for download and an upload speed of 1Mbps, but it’s the ping you need to watch out for. Keep it below 150ms and you should be fine.

Speed matters when you play your PS4 online

When it comes to playing games online, your online connection is extremely important. Not only does it have to be secure, but it also has to be fast, especially when you’re playing on something like a PS4. Internet speeds vary by provider, but players can still look for a couple of things to ensure that they’re playing at the best possible speeds for their consoles.

If any of you are PC players as well as console players you will know that most games have a minimum system requirements list, and in that list is the minimum connection speed you can have to run the online services of the game.

PlayStation games are a little different, as the console itself already has the minimum requirement, and all the games must meet that minimum to be allowed onto the PlayStation platform. Thankfully, Sony’s minimum requirement is pretty low.

All you need is a download speed of 3Mbps and an upload speed of just 1Mbps. By today’s standards, this is extremely low — the average US internet speed is now 19Mps — so any game should run fine if you have an average internet speed. However, while speed is an important factor when it comes to playing online, ping is the real issue you should focus on.

But ping matters most with your PS4