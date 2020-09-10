Wests Tigers vs South Sydney Rabbitohs start time, results, news for 2020 round 18

The Wests Tigers have been dealt a double injury blow ahead of tonight’s clash with the Rabbitohs.

Co-captain Moses Mbye (knee) and centre Joey Leilua (ankle) have both been ruled out due to injury.

Tigers coach Michael Maguire has been forced to reshuffle his starting squad with Adam Doueihi to move back to fullback while Tommy Talau and Chris Lawrence take-up the two centre positions.

Club legend Benji Marshall will captain the side for the match.

The injuries will no doubt prove a brutal blow to the slim finals hopes of the Tigers.

The ninth-placed Tigers must win their remaining three games and hope the eighth-placed Sharks lose their remaining three games to sneak into the top eight. The Tigers currently sit two games and point differential out of the eight.

For the Rabbitohs, a win tonight and they will be just two points out from a spot in the top-four.