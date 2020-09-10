Wests Tigers, Josh Reynolds, Russell Packer

Wests Tigers players leaking stories to the media is a symptom of poor club culture, says NSW coach Brad Fittler.

Talk of Wests Tigers players Josh Reynolds and Russell Packer leaving their side’s stunning 34-32 comeback win against Manly at Lottoland at halftime was leaked to the media after details of a team meeting were aired the week before.

Speaking on Wide World of Sports’ Freddy and The Eighth, Fittler said players who divulge the inner workings of a team to reporters behind their teammates’ back were “at the wrong club”.

“If you’ve got managers saying different things that are happening at the club then you’re at the wrong club – it’s too hard. They’re facing a lot of battles the Tigers, you’d put it down to the roster but it comes down to culture,” Fittler said

With their team down 20-12 at the break, Reynolds and Packer left Brookvale Oval early, with reports claiming the pair exited the ground because it was too cold.

Club policy states that players who don’t play don’t need to attend matches on the weekend. Each club has its own rules regarding game day policy.

The Tigers’ dirty laundry was laid bare last week with details of a team meeting leaked to the media as players told coach Michael Maguire they were “walking on eggshells”.

League immortal Andrew Johns said it was obvious the Tigers had players in their ranks that need to move on.

“The best clubs nothing comes out once you’re in the sheds and the coach speaks to you about things he usually says ‘what’s said in here stays in here’,” Johns said.

“The stronger clubs nothing comes out. A couple of weeks ago they were saying they were walking on egg shells and that got out. Now this gets out.”

Johns said every club has their own traditions with how they approach game day but was left astonished by the actions of Reynolds and Packer.

“I remember coming through at Newcastle and playing under-21s – the rule was even if you play under-21s, you are not to leave until full-time of first grade,” Johns said.

“Everyone had to go back to the after match presentation. They were the rules. I can’t believe they left at halftime.”