Violent Protests Erupt in Colombia After Man Dies in Police Custody

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Violent protests broke out in Bogotá, the capital of Colombia, on Wednesday night following the death of a man who was shocked with a stun gun by the police.

In a video of the encounter between the man, Javier Ordoñez, and two officers, Mr. Ordoñez can be heard saying, “Please, no more.”

The video circulated widely on social media on Wednesday, drawing many to the streets.

Dozens of police stations were set on fire overnight and at least five people were killed, according to the Colombian Ministry of Defense.

The protests follow months of lockdown in Bogotá, a city of about eight million people. The mayor, Claudia López, said on Thursday morning that 46 of the city’s 153 streets had been “totally destroyed.”