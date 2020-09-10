Video: Watch Bruce Springsteen’s convocation speech for Boston College live

In search of a bit of wisdom from Bruce Springsteen this evening? Look no further.

The Boss will be addressing Boston College’s Class of 2024 Thursday night at 7 p.m. for the college’s yearly “First Year Academic Convocation,” with Springsteen following in the footsteps of past speakers like Barack Obama and the late John McCain.

Springsteen, whose son graduated from BC in 2012, has already made one notable virtual appearance for Bostonians during the coronavirus pandemic. Back in May, he joined The Dropkick Murphys for their “Streaming Outta Fenway” concert, appearing via video on the centerfield scoreboard while Ken Casey and co. played on the infield of the near-empty ballpark.

Watch Springsteen’s speech below.