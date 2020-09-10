Home Entertainment Very Easy Pop Culture Test

Very Easy Pop Culture Test

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Do you parents know about Beyoncé?



  1. Other accepted answers were Kris, Robert, Caitlyn, and Dream.


    Via E!



  2. There is also a version where a bunch of men date the same woman called The Bachelorette.


    Via E!





  4. Taylor most recently released Folklore.


    Via Netflix



  5. Charli D’amelio and her sister Dixie are two of TikTok’s biggest stars, made famous for their dance videos.


    Via Charlidamelio / TikTok



  6. This gif is actually from Infinity War, but it’s where Endgame got its name.


    Via Marvel



  7. The show currently airs on The CW.


    Via The CW

  8. Kate Gosselin is one of the most famous celebrity examples of the “Karen” haircut that many middle-aged white women have.


    Via David Livingston/Getty Images



  9. The Real Housewives franchise spans multiple cities and boasts many spinoffs.


    Via Bravo



  10. They’re all up and coming young actors!


    Via Getty Images/Getty Images for EIF & XQ, Lars Niki/Getty Images for the Athena Film Awards, Steven Ferdman/Getty Images



  11. Two stills from the video later became a meme.


    Via Cash Money Records Inc., Creative Soul

  12. This meme came to describe anytime you stop short due to surprise/shock/a realization.


    Via Jasmine Masters / YouTube

