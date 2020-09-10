Unique and Timely: Jonathan Wener Centre for Real Estate Opens at Concordia University

Article content continued

Train the next generation of real estate professionals by providing students with the cutting-edge knowledge and real-world experience they need to succeed in the field;

Drive innovation through knowledge creation and provide real estate leaders with insights into an evolving market and industry;

Provide industry players and employees with training and tools to adapt and excel.

“The Jonathan Wener Centre for Real Estate is going to add great momentum for Concordia because of its uniqueness and because of its relevance,” says Concordia President Graham Carr. “We are grateful that our chancellor made his transformative gift to allow generations of students to make a dynamic contribution to Canadian society, to Canadian business and to the world in which we live.”

Michel Deslauriers, BComm 85, director of the Jonathan Wener Centre for Real Estate and a finance lecturer at Concordia’s John Molson School of Business, says demographic trends, technological advancements, environmental and, most recently, health concerns have brought about changes in the real estate industry.

“Given these changes, there has never been a greater need for industry leaders, teachers and innovators to work together,” says Deslauriers. “The Jonathan Wener Centre for Real Estate is going to allow our students to enter the industry with a great deal of the knowledge they need to start adding value to their profession right away.”