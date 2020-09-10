Ubisoft confirms Assassin’s Creed Valhalla runs 4K 60fps on Xbox Series X

One of the most highly anticipated games for the Xbox Series X and PS5 is Ubisoft Montreal’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.
Gamers who intend to play this title will be happy to know that on the Xbox Series X Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at 60fps in full 4K resolution.
“With the Xbox Series X | S, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will take full advantage of the enhanced graphics, giving players the opportunity to experience the open world of Norway and England down to the very last detail. On Xbox Series X, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will run at 60 FPS in full 4K resolution,” according to Ubisoft.
Additionally, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla supports Smart Delivery, which means you can grab it on Xbox One and get a free upgrade to Series X or Series S at no extra cost.
Today, Ubisoft also announced that it’s releasing Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on November 10th, on the Series X, Series X, Xbox One, PS4, Stadia and PC. This is a week earlier than what was previously announced.
Assassin’s Creed Valhalla launches with Xbox Series X | S on 10th November, 2020.
Build the legend of a Viking raider on any console.
Upgrade from Xbox One to Xbox Series X at no additional cost. pic.twitter.com/0IH29wpbIz
— Assassins Creed UK (@Assassins_UK) September 9, 2020
Microsoft recently revealed that the Series X costs $599 CAD; whereas, the Series S will cost $379 CAD. Both consoles are releasing November 10th, with pre-orders starting September 22nd.
It’s currently unknown when Sony will launch its upcoming console.
Via: AltChar