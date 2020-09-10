U.S. Open order of play on Friday By

() – Order of play on the main show court on the 12th day of the U.S. Open on Friday (prefix number denotes seeding):
Arthur Ashe Stadium
Women’s doubles final (1600 GMT/12 PM ET)
3-Nicole Melichar (U.S.)/Yifan Xu (China) v Laura Siegemund (Germany)/Vera Zvonareva (Russia)
Men’s singles semi-final (not before 2000 GMT/4 PM ET)
20-Pablo Carreno Busta (Spain) v 5-Alexander Zverev (Germany)
Men’s singles semi-final (not before 2130 GMT/5:30 PM ET)
3-Daniil Medvedev (Russia) v 2-Dominic Thiem (Austria)
