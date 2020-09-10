U.S. has charged 57 people in PPP fraud cases, Justice Department says By

© . The U.S. Department of Justice building is bathed in morning light at sunrise in Washington
WASHINGTON () – The Justice Department has charged 57 people since May with trying to steal more than $175 million from the Paycheck Protection Program designed to help Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, a department official said on Thursday.
Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Rabbitt said coordinated criminal rings have worked to defraud the program. “The involvement of these rings isn’t surprising, but it is particularly troubling to us here at the department, we will be focusing on these types of cases, going forward,” he said at a news conference.
