Home Technology Tyler "Ninja,quot; Blevins, who left Twitch for an exclusive deal with Mixer...

Tyler "Ninja,quot; Blevins, who left Twitch for an exclusive deal with Mixer last August, is back on Twitch, exclusively, in a multiyear deal with the site (Bijan Stephen/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Bijan Stephen / The Verge:

Tyler “Ninja,rdquo; Blevins, who left Twitch for an exclusive deal with Mixer last August, is back on Twitch, exclusively, in a multiyear deal with the site  —  He’s got an exclusive, multiyear deal,nbsp; —  Ninja’s back on Twitch, exclusively, in a multiyear deal with the site.

RELATED ARTICLES

©