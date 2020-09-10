Two-time Pro Bowl LB Ryan Shazier announces retirement

Pittsburgh placed Shazier on the reserve/retired list earlier this season in an administrative move that kept him a member of the organization.

In four seasons as a member of the Steelers, Shazier made the Pro Bowl twice and recorded seven interceptions, seven forced fumbles, seven sacks and 299 tackles.

In a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Dec. 4, 2017, Shazier was rushed to the hospital after colliding headfirst into Josh Malone and immediately collapsing. He grabbed his back as he moved to his side, unable to move his legs. He underwent spinal stabilization surgery a few days later and didn’t regain movement in his legs until the following year.

There’s no telling what lies ahead for Shazier, but he revealed that he’s got some pretty exciting stuff in the works.