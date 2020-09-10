Twitter Reacts To Cyn Santana Accusing Joe Budden Of Chasing & Dragging Her In Leaked Audio!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
2

A leaked phone call between Cyn Santana and podcaster Joe Budden appears to show Cyn alleging that Joe chased her down and dragged her.

“Everything that we’re discussing, I swear it would go so much different if you and I could talk,” Joe can be heard telling Cyn calmly.

“Oh, you mean in person so you can chase me again and drag me? I’m good,” Cyn replies.

“I dragged you? I laid a hand on you and dragged you where? Where did I drag you, Cyn?” Joe asked before Cyn tells him that he was drunk at the time.

