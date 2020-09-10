Twitter Reacts To Cyn Santana Accusing Joe Budden Of Chasing & Dragging Her In Leaked Audio!!

A leaked phone call between Cyn Santana and podcaster Joe Budden appears to show Cyn alleging that Joe chased her down and dragged her.

“Everything that we’re discussing, I swear it would go so much different if you and I could talk,” Joe can be heard telling Cyn calmly.

“Oh, you mean in person so you can chase me again and drag me? I’m good,” Cyn replies.

“I dragged you? I laid a hand on you and dragged you where? Where did I drag you, Cyn?” Joe asked before Cyn tells him that he was drunk at the time.

“No, I was not drunk. I’m very aware of what was happening. Very aware,” he said.

Cyn also claims in the clip that Joe kicked her and their young son out of his home and has not provided her with any money to help support their child together. Joe did not deny this.

Here’s how Twitter responded: