TV Shows To Watch Fall 2020

Inspired by Nurse Ratched from One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, the series tells the origin story of Mildred Ratched. Ratched starts in 1947 with Mildred arriving in California and beginning to work at a psychiatric hospital where new and unsettling experiments have begun. While she looks like a dedicated and perfect nurse on the outside, we’ll soon learn that there is more to Mildred than meets the eye. The series was executive produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, and Sarah Paulson.

Starring: Sarah Paulson, Cynthia Nixon, Judy Davis, Sharon Stone, Jon Jon Briones, Finn Wittrock, Charlie Carver, Alice Englert, Hunter Parrish, Amanda Plummer, Corey Stoll, Brandon Flynn, Sophie Okonedo, and Vincent D’Onofrio.

When it premieres: Sept. 18 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer here.