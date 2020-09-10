TV Ratings for Wednesday, Sept. 9: ‘Coroner’ Audience High CW

RELATED STORIES

In the latest TV ratings, CBS’ Big Brother delivered 3.9 million total viewers and a 1.0 demo rating, ticking down week-to-week yet still dominating Wednesday in the demo. Leading out of that, Love Island did 1.7 mil and a 0.4, followed by the 48 Hours: Suspicion premiere’s 2.4 mil/0.3.

Over on NBC, America’s Got Talent (5.2 mil/0.6, read recap) was steady week-to-week and delivered Wednesday’s biggest audience. The Inspire Change special led out of that with 1.4 mil/0.2.

Elsewhere, The CW’s The 100 (589K/0.1, read post mortem) rose to its largest audience in four episodes, while steady in the demo. Coroner (891K/0.1) meanwhile drew its biggest CW audience yet (891K) while posting another 0.1 rating.

