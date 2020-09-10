Trump audio shows he knew about COVID’s severity even as he misled public

On February 7 this year, President Donald Trump admitted in an interview with journalist Bob Woodward that the coronavirus was far more deadly than the flu even as Trump continued misleading the public about the pandemic’s severity. In another interview on March 19, Trump told Woodward that he was intentionally downplaying the virus’s severity. “I wanted to always play it down,” Trump said.

Woodward’s new book, Rage, is scheduled for release next week, but excerpts of the book along with recordings of Trump’s interviews with Woodward became public today. This CNN article contains several audio clips from the interviews.

The audio excerpts came from 18 interviews between December 5, 2019 and July 21, 2020 that “were recorded by Woodward with Trump’s permission,” CNN wrote. In the February 7 interview, Trump noted that the flu kills 25,000 or 30,000 people a year in the United States. “This is more deadly,” Trump then told Woodward, referring to the coronavirus. (So far, about 190,000 Americans have died from COVID-19.)

“It goes through air, Bob,” Trump said. “That’s always tougher than the touch. You know, the touch, you don’t have to touch things. Right? But the air, you just breathe the air and that’s how it’s passed.” The coronavirus is “more deadly than… even your strenuous flus,” Trump added.

As CNN noted, that February 7 interview came 10 days after a “top-secret intelligence briefing” in which “National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien gave Trump a ‘jarring’ warning about the virus, telling the President it would be the ‘biggest national security threat’ of his presidency. Trump’s head ‘popped up,’ Woodward writes.”

Deputy National Security Advisor Matt Pottinger reportedly then warned Trump that the coronavirus could be as bad as the flu pandemic of 1918 that killed about 50 million people worldwide including 675,000 in the United States.

Trump in public: It’s “the same as the flu”

Publicly, Trump continued to compare the coronavirus to the seasonal flu. “View this the same as the flu. When someone sneezes, I try and bail out as much as possible with the sneezing,” Trump said in a February 27 news conference. “Whatever happens, we’re totally prepared,” he said at another point in that news conference.

Trump’s coronavirus/flu comparisons continued in a March 9 tweet. “So last year 37,000 Americans died from the common Flu. It averages between 27,000 and 70,000 per year. Nothing is shut down, life & the economy go on. At this moment there are 546 confirmed cases of CoronaVirus, with 22 deaths. Think about that!” Trump wrote.

Later that week, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci told Congress that COVID-19 “is 10 times more lethal than the seasonal flu” and that “it’s going to get worse.”

Trump continued his flu comparisons on March 24, saying in a Fox News virtual town hall that “We’ve had horrible flus… but we’ve never closed down the country for the flu. So you say to yourself, ‘What is this all about?'”

Trump finally acknowledged publicly on March 31 that “It’s not the flu. It’s vicious.”

Trump: “I still like playing it down”

In the March 19 interview with Woodward, Trump explained why he continually downplayed the coronavirus’ severity. “Well I think, Bob, really, to be honest with you, I wanted to always play it down. I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” he said.

In a briefing with reporters today, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany denied that Trump intentionally misled the public about COVID—even though Trump is on tape saying “I still like playing it down.”

“The president has never lied to the American public on COVID,” McEnany said. “The president was expressing calm and his actions reflect that.”

In the March 19 interview, Trump said the virus was affecting both young and old people. “Just today and yesterday, some startling facts came out. It’s not just old, older. Young people too, plenty of young people,” Trump told Woodward at the time, according to CNN’s summary of the book.

Publicly, Trump claimed in August that children “are virtually immune from this problem.” (The CDC says children are less likely to develop serious illness from COVID-19 than adults but stresses that “children are still at risk of developing severe illness and complications from COVID-19.”)

Fauci calls Trump’s attention span a “minus number”

For months, Trump has claimed that the virus would simply “disappear” like a “miracle” or “go away.” Yet on April 5, two days after one such public statement that the virus “is going away,” Trump told Woodward, “[I]t’s a horrible thing. It’s unbelievable.” On April 13, Trump told Woodward that “it’s so easily transmissible, you wouldn’t even believe it.”

Just as he has in public, Trump insisted in interviews with Woodward that the virus’s spread in the United States wasn’t his fault. “The virus has nothing to do with me,” Trump told Woodward in July, according to CNN. “It’s not my fault. It’s—China let the damn virus out.”

The book also includes quotes about Trump from government officials. According to CNN, Woodward quotes Fauci as telling other people that Trump’s leadership is “rudderless,” that his “attention span is like a minus number,” and that “his sole purpose is to get reelected.”

Listing image by Simon & Schuster