Tory Lanez’s Pal Defends His Silence Amid Shooting Drama, Calls Megan Thee Stallion’s Claims ‘BS’

When a fan demands an explanation from the Canadian rapper on the incident, his frequent collaborator says that staying mum at this moment is 'the best decision to do.'

Tory Lanez‘s perseverance to remain mum on the Megan Thee Stallion shooting drama has irritated even some of his loyal supporters. While people have been waiting for his official statement on the incident, his pal and frequent collaborator has defended his silence so far.

On Wednesday, September 9, a fan of Tory pointed out in an Instagram comment, “I’ve always followed Tory. That doesn’t negate anything I’m saying. A unarmed black woman was harmed with a deadly weapon by a man that she felt comfortable around. That’s not a good thing.” He then demanded, “Us Tory fans deserve some sort of acknowledgement of the situation from him. You don’t agree?”

Josh “Midjordan” Farias, who co-directed Tory’z “Who Needs Love” music video, later responded to the fan’s inquiry. “and you’ll get it when it’s time,” he assured the fan. Accusing Megan of telling lies, the creative director added, “Just because she came out and said some bulls**t, people are supposed to believe it ?”

But the fan was not satisfied with the explanation and wrote again, “I believe half of what I see & none of what I hear. But im sure you understand where I’m coming from. Tory has been a super hero to so many of us for a few years. Especially through this quarantine period.” Criticizing Tory’s lack of response to the shooting incident, he added, “His silence is disheartening to say the least.”

Midjordan told the fan that he understands his complaint, “but in this specific situation I’m gonna say it’s the best decision to do.” He continued to blast Megan as claiming, “His silence drives them to try and diminish his character.” He went on stressing, “When it’s his turn the world will see why.”

While Tory has not publicly spoken up about the shooting incident, he reportedly apologized via text messages to Megan shortly after he shot her in both feet on July 12. “I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he allegedly wrote to the “Savage” hitmaker.

Blaming the incident on his drunkness, he added, “I was just too drunk.” The “Quarantine Radio” host acknowledged his mistake, writing, “None the less s**t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible. Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

Tory has since been trolled for his apology to Megan, with one reacting on Twitter, “Tory Lanez saying he shot Meg bc he was too drunk?? You know what I do when I’m too drunk? Compliment people and buy them food.”

Another agreed, writing, “Yo whenever I get drunk I just get hungry or loud.. never once have I been like ‘I’m gonna shoot someone.’ ” A third user also did not accept Tory’s excuse, commenting, “He shot her. He knew he shot her. Admitted her shot her. She didn’t rat him out. But he sent his team on a PR campaign to lie and damage her reputation anyway.”