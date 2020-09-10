Tory Lanez Texts Megan Thee Stallion After Shooting: I Was Too Drunk!!

A new report has surfaced online, claiming that Tory Lanez texted Megan Thee Stallion that he was drunk when he shot her — as she laid in a hospital bed.

“I know u prolly never gone talk to me again, but I genuinely want u to know I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart,” he allegedly wrote to Meg. “I was just too drunk. None the less sh*t should have never happened and I can’t change what did. I just feel horrible. Cuz I genuinely just got too drunk.”

Last month, Megan finally named Tory as the person who shot her.

“Yes … Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people going to these blogs lying,” she said in an Instagram Live video. “Stop lying. Why lie? I don’t understand.”

Meg added that she initially tried to protect him.

“I didn’t tell the police nothing because I didn’t want us to get in no more trouble,” she said in the video.