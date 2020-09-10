Tom Hanks to Resume Elvis Biopic 6 Months After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Since his recovery from the virus, the 64-year-old actor has spoken out about the importance of wearing masks amid the ongoing pandemic. “There’s really only three things we can do in order to get to tomorrow: Wear a mask, social distance, wash our hands,” Hanks said while promoting his film Greyhound over the summer. “Those things are so simple, so easy, if anybody cannot find it in themselves to practice those three very basic things – I just think shame on you.”

“Don’t be a p—-, get on with it, do your part,” he continued. “It’s very basic. If you’re driving a car, you don’t go too fast, you use your turn signal and you avoid hitting pedestrians. My Lord, it’s common sense.”