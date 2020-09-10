Tim Tszyu’s world title shot takes a hit as WBO resets date for Teixeira v Castano

Tim Tszyu’s chances of a world title shot by the end of the year have taken a hit following reports the Australian was on the cusp of landing a huge bout.

The WBO has reset the date for Patrick Teixeira v Brian Castano, ruling the postponed fight will now take place in November this year, ending Tszyu’s chance of a title shot before 2021.

Brazilian Teixeira was mandated to face Argentina’s Castano in his first title defence on a Golden Boy card in late April but the fight was called off due to the pandemic.

The referee steps in after Tim Tszyu knocks down Jeff Horn. (Getty)

With the US, Brazil and Argentina still battling COVID-19, the organisation was reportedly considering an application for Tszyu to face Teixeira in Australia before the end of the year.

“All parties are very interested in making this fight happen – Teixeira’s promoters (Golden Boy Promotions) want to see him back in the ring defending his belt as soon as possible and the WBO is obviously in the business of keeping their champions active,” Tszyu’s promoter Matt Rose told Fox Sports before the WBO’s decision.

25-year-old Tszyu took his professional record to 16-0 with the victory over Horn and will now have to wait until the end of the year to map out a plan for 2021.

Teixeira, 29, holds a 31-1 record with 22 knockouts to his name.