Tigers Benji Marshal won’t rule out super league, Johnathan Thurston roasts club’s decision

Queensland rugby league legend Johnathan Thurston says he’s “dumbfounded” the Wests Tigers chose not to re-sign veteran Benji Marshall after the playmaker produced a standout performance during his side’s loss to the Rabbitohs.

The Rabbitohs on Thursday night kept their hopes of a top-four finish alive with a thrilling 26-24 win over the Tigers at Bankwest Stadium.

Despite not getting the win, Marshall was instrumental in his side’s comeback after the Tigers were forced to dig deep after allowing the Rabbitohs to race out to a 20-0 start in a horror opening 30 minutes.

Marshall produced two try assists, three linebreak assists and ran for 81 metres, per NRL.com stats.

After proving to be the spark plug the Tigers needed in attack, Thurston questioned why the Tigers made the announcement last month to not re-sign the club legend whose contract with the club is up at the end of the season.

“It was a game of two halves,” Thurston told Nine’s Macca’s Golden Point.

“It was Cody Walker’s show in the first half and then Benji Marshall’s show in the second.

“Benji, I can’t believe he’s not signed for another year next year.

“There are obviously three or four clubs who could certainly do with his services.

“He’s obviously played over 300 games. The leadership, there’s a lot of clubs struggling in the spine area.

“I’m pretty dumbfounded that the Tigers haven’t signed him, given the fact they haven’t played finals since 2011.

“I was marveling at what Benji was doing this evening.”

After the match, Marshall told Nine his future in the NRL was still up in the air with his focus at the moment to simply finish the season with the Tigers.

“No, I just want to get through the season first,” Marshall said when asked about his future next season.

“See what happens with the season and go from there.”

When asked if he would consider heading to England for a stint in the Super League, the 2005 premiership hero admitted everything was on the table.

“I’m open to everything at the moment,” he said.

“I just want to finish good with the Tigers first and see what happens.”