‘Tiger King’s Joe Exotic: I Was Sexually Assaulted By Prison Guards!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Joe Exotic, the star of the Netflix documentary, Tiger King, issued a plea to President Donald Trump to pardon and release him from jail — he says prison guards sexually assaulted him.

In the letter, he claims that he had been “sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR