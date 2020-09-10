‘Tiger King’s Joe Exotic: I Was Sexually Assaulted By Prison Guards!!

Joe Exotic, the star of the Netflix documentary, Tiger King, issued a plea to President Donald Trump to pardon and release him from jail — he says prison guards sexually assaulted him.

In the letter, he claims that he had been “sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms.”

“Please be my hero,” he reportedly wrote, according to TMZ. “My hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy [sic.] writing and spelling.”

Exotic submitted a 257-page plea Trump asking for a pardon from his 22-year prison sentence after being charged with involvement in a murder-for-hire plot.

Carole Baskin, the woman he attempted to have killed, has been announced as one of the contestants in the upcoming series, Dancing With The Stars.

Should Trump let Joe Exotic out of jail or nah?