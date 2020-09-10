Tia Mowry Says She and Sister Tamera Once Are Turned Down by Magazine Because They’re Black

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

The 42-year-old star also reveals that she regrets for staying silent at the time, saying, ‘I wish I would have had the courage to speak out and say that wasn’t right.’

Tia Mowry reveals that she once experienced a racist treatment in the entertainment industry. Recalling a time at the height of their careers during “Sister, Sister” with her twin sister Tamera Mowry, she shares that a magazine once refused to feature them because they are black.

“It was around ‘Sister, Sister’ days and the show was very popular. We were beating, like in the ratings, ‘Friends‘ around that time. So, my sister and I wanted to be on the cover of this very popular magazine at the time,” Tia recently said to Entertainment Tonight while holding back her tears. “It was a teenage magazine. We were told that we couldn’t be on the cover of the magazine because we were Black and we would not sell.”

She continued saying that it’s a moment she would never forget. “I will never forget that. I will never forget where I was,” she shared.

Tia also revealed that she regretted for staying silent. “And I wish I would have spoken up. I wish I would have said something then. I wish I would have had the courage to speak out and say that wasn’t right,” she divulged.

During the interview, the former Disney star went on to reflect how things have been different when it comes to treatment that black people currently receive in the industry. Additionally, she opened up about not having many Black role models to look up to in her industry.

“I would feel insecure about my hair because being young and being in this business, I never saw girls like me. I never saw girls that, you know, were embracing their curls or I never saw curly hair being portrayed as beautiful,” she said. However, she shared that now, more women embraced their hair and skin color, noting that it “helped me embrace my natural beauty.”





The 42-year-old makes sure that her children will grow up as someone who have strong sense of self and an inner confidence. “To this day, I’m always telling my beautiful brown-skinned girl that she is beautiful,” she said. “And the same thing even with my son. I tell him how handsome he is, I tell him, you know, he is smart. Because I know what it feels like for someone to devalue your worth, and I don’t want my children to ever, ever, ever, feel that.”