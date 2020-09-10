Three kids seriously injured as school bus has roof ripped off by railway bridge

Two school buses had their roofs ripped off by a low bridge on Thursday with one incident leaving three kids seriously injured in hospital.

Children were left “distressed, screaming and crying” after their double-decker school bus crashed into a railway bridge, shearing off the roof in Winchester, Hampshire.

Three pupils were taken to hospital with “serious but not life-threatening” injuries and 12 others suffered minor injuries in the accident in Wellhouse Lane at 8.10am on Thursday.

Inspector Andy Tester, of Hampshire Police’s roads policing unit, said a further 57 children on the bus, operated by Stagecoach, and the driver were unhurt.

All of the youngsters on board were travelling to Henry Beaufort School in Winchester and are aged between 11 and 16.

Mr Tester said: “When officers and other emergency services arrived they found a number of people coming out of the bus and it was clear the bus had collided with the bridge.

“So we have got everyone off the bridge and assessed all of their injuries.

"The children were very, very distressed, they had obviously been in a very traumatic incident. A number of them were injured, it was a very difficult scene to deal with.







“Officers, firefighters and ambulance staff did really well to take control of the incident and made sure we assessed everyone’s injuries and secured the scene.”

Later on in Bristol a double-decker school bus, which was empty apart from the driver, hit an arch in Frogmore Street at around 4.30pm.

A shocked eyewitnesses described the scene as the ‘whole roof came off’ the vehicle when passing the low lying bridge.

Paul Stoodley, 47, witnessed the Bristol crash, which happened outside the Queenshilling nightclub where he lives and works.







He said: “I saw it approach the bridge and thought ‘this is not going to go well’, but the driver carried on anyway.

“It just about got under but then it got stuck and whole roof came off.”

The bridge and surrounding roads are expected to remain closed until a structural engineer can inspect the damage.