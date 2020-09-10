These 2 New England corn mazes ranked among the top 5 in the country

Of America’s more than 500 corn mazes, two in New England just ranked in the top five for their quality and wealth of other fall activities, according to USA Today readers.

USA Today released a list of 10 best corn mazes on Friday as part of its 2020 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, and Treworgy Family Orchards in Levant, Maine, ranked No. 2, topped only by Cherry Crest Adventure Farm in Ronks, Penn.

Another New England spot, Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville, made the list, ranking No. 5.

Here’s what the publication wrote about Treworgy Family Orchards:

“Treworgy’s corn maze, the longest continually running corn maze in Maine, covers 4.5 acres and is made from some 60,000 corn plants grown to a height of about 10 feet tall. Family members design and plant a new maze each year using traditional drafting and surveying methods. This year’s 4.5 acre design highlights Maine’s 200th anniversary of statehood with scenes including a lobster, lighthouse, and moose.”

And here’s what editors noted about Great Vermont Corn Maze:

“Located on a third-generation family dairy farm, the -acre Great Vermont Corn Maze is the largest corn maze in New England. The 2020 Maze design is a tribute to all front line essential workers around the world who are putting their health at risk by working to keep society running during the pandemic.”

For the 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards lists, USA Today travel experts select 20 nominees in topics including food, lodging, destinations, and things to do. Then the publication asked readers to cast votes to determine the top 10.

View the entire list of best corn mazes.