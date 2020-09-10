The ‘Most career NBA playoff wins’ quiz

You may not have been aware, but Lakers superstar LeBron James accomplished something pretty special the other night. With a victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 3, the 35-year-old James set the record for most playoff victories all time for a player, with 162. Assuming he can play at or near his current level for the next few seasons, it’s possible LeBron retires as the first player ever to win 200 postseason games. That would make for yet another nice bullet on what is already an amazing resume, but any wins from here on out likely only matter to The King if he and the Lakers also take home a few rings in the process.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. As of September 10, 2020, 24 NBA players have reached 100 or more playoff wins over the course of their careers. With that in mind, how many of the 24 can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!