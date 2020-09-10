Texans’ David Johnson scores first TD of the NFL season

The action was pretty lit during the early stages of the NFL season opener between the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans.

After an interesting pregame scene at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, the Chiefs seemed like they had scored in their first possession. That’s when the call on the field was overturned on a would-be Patrick Mahomes touchdown pass. After a sack, the Chiefs were forced to punt.

Then, in their second possession of the season, the Texans drove down the field 80 yards on plays. It was capped off by a 19-yard touchdown run from new Texans running back David Johnson.