Texans, Chiefs could remain in locker room during anthem

The NFL’s season opener is almost here, and players from both the Texans and Chiefs are discussing possible protests to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, including both teams staying in the locker room during the national anthem.

“#Chiefs and #Texans players have been in talks about a joint demonstration before tonight’s NFL kickoff game that makes a statement on racial injustice and shows unity, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.

The National Football League has a complicated relationship with both protesting and the national anthem, as the league was previously not in support of Colin Kaepernick and others protesting police brutality by kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”