Texans, Chiefs could remain in locker room during anthem

The NFL’s season opener is almost here, and players from both the Texans and Chiefs are discussing possible protests to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, including both teams staying in the locker room during the national anthem.
“#Chiefs and #Texans players have been in talks about a joint demonstration before tonight’s NFL kickoff game that makes a statement on racial injustice and shows unity, per sources,” NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported.
The National Football League has a complicated relationship with both protesting and the national anthem, as the league was previously not in support of Colin Kaepernick and others protesting police brutality by kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
However, this summer, the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others who were killed by the police sparked nationwide protests. Professional athletes made it clear that they would not be silent as people were being killed and the NBA, MLB, MLS and NHL all postponed games after players went on strike following the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc.
Now, with football season finally starting, NFL players will have an opportunity to use their platform to spotlight important social justice issues, including racial inequality and police brutality. According to Pelissero, players from both the Chiefs and Texans are still discussing what they will do to protest.
“Plans remain fluid with leaders from both teams involved, including Patrick Mahomes, Deshaun Watson, Kenny Stills and Michael Thomas,” Pelissero wrote.
If the season begins with the reigning Super Bowl champs still in the locker room while the national anthem plays, it should send a message about players’ commitment to speaking out against systemic racism.