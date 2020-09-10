Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Album Sales Projections Drops By 100,000!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is having a bad week as his projected album sales fell by 100,000 on Monday.

It had initially been projected that the rapper would sell 150,000 units putting him at the top spot ahead of artist Big Sean, but now it seems as though he will only sell 40,000 – 50,000 units and debut at no.3 on the Billboard album charts.

According to DJ Akademiks, the reason for the drop is because a huge portion of Tekashi’s bundle’s packages are “ineligible.”

