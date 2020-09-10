Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Album Sales Projections Drops By 100,000!!

Rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine is having a bad week as his projected album sales fell by 100,000 on Monday.

It had initially been projected that the rapper would sell 150,000 units putting him at the top spot ahead of artist Big Sean, but now it seems as though he will only sell 40,000 – 50,000 units and debut at no.3 on the Billboard album charts.

According to DJ Akademiks, the reason for the drop is because a huge portion of Tekashi’s bundle’s packages are “ineligible.”

In July, Billboard changed the rules when it came to bundles.

“Under the new rules, which will be implemented at a start date to be announced, all albums bundled with either merchandise or concert tickets must be promoted as an à la carte add-on to those purchases in order to be counted on the charts (i.e. a separate item added to a shopping cart on its own),” Billboard states. “Those included as part of a baked-in, single-price option (along with the merchandise or ticket), with the album cost undisclosed to the consumer, will no longer be counted.”