Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Album Projected To Sell Even Less Units!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Bad week for Tekashi 6ix9ine’s album, as it is now expected to sell just 35k to 45k, it’s first week.

Initially, the album was on track to move 150,000 units, but after many of the rapper’s bundles proved to be ineligible, that number dropped to 40,000 to 50,000. Now it looks like he won’t even sell 50,000.

According to HITS Daily, Tekashi will now debut at no.7 on the Billboard charts and not no.3 as predicted at the top of the week.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR