Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Album Projected To Sell Even Less Units!!

Bad week for Tekashi 6ix9ine’s album, as it is now expected to sell just 35k to 45k, it’s first week.

Initially, the album was on track to move 150,000 units, but after many of the rapper’s bundles proved to be ineligible, that number dropped to 40,000 to 50,000. Now it looks like he won’t even sell 50,000.

According to HITS Daily, Tekashi will now debut at no.7 on the Billboard charts and not no.3 as predicted at the top of the week.

Last week, The New York Times released an interview with the rapper, where he appeared to shade Nicki Minaj over the fact that she’s never landed a no.1 on her own. When the interviewer mentioned their collab, “TROLLZ,” he stated that it was his song — despite the Barbz working hard to get them to the no.1 spot.

The Barbz have now abandoned 6ix9ine, and he’s struggling on his own.