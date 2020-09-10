Tekashi 6ix9ine: What’s The Definition Of A Snitch?

Tekashi 6ix9ine sat down for an interview with Fox News on Wednesday night, where he discussed his snitching.

According to 6ix9ine — he’s not a snitch by definition.

6ix9ine was locked up after pleading guilty to multiple racketeering counts, gun charges, and drug trafficking. He testified against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates, which brought a possible 47-year sentence down to two.

“The audience understands it, the public, the world understands it, but they’ll paint it like ‘this guy’s a snitch.’ But what’s the definition of a snitch? I feel like the definition of a snitch and definition of a rat is telling on your friends,” 6ix9ine said.

The rapper says he had no choice but to cooperate, and although his life is in danger, he’s not afraid.

“Mentally. God has built me so strong, you know that saying ‘What doesn’t kill you only makes you stronger?’ So basically I feel like I’m, not invincible but I feel like I’m at the peak of my mental state, where I’m like, ‘I’ll be fine,'” he explained.