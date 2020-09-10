Tekashi 6ix9ine: What’s The Definition Of A Snitch?

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tekashi 6ix9ine sat down for an interview with Fox News on Wednesday night, where he discussed his snitching.

According to 6ix9ine — he’s not a snitch by definition.

6ix9ine was locked up after pleading guilty to multiple racketeering counts, gun charges, and drug trafficking. He testified against his former Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates, which brought a possible 47-year sentence down to two.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR