Tekashi 6ix9ine Defends ‘Snitching’ as ‘Completely Justifiable’ in Interview With Logan Paul

The controversial rapper defends himself as he talks about his infamous reputation as a ‘snitch’ in first post-prison podcast interview with YouTuber Logan Paul.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is opening up on his two-year prison stint for gang-related charges during an appearance on YouTube star Logan Paul‘s imPaulsive podcast.

The interview with the “Gooba” rapper went live on Wednesday (09Sep20) and the wide-ranging discussion is available to stream now wherever you get your podcasts.

It comes five months after the star’s jail release, after serving a 24-month sentence on conspiracy to murder and armed robbery counts – for which he agreed to testify during the trial of Nine Trey gang members Anthony ‘Harv’ Ellison and Aljermiah ‘Nuke’ Mack, who were facing federal racketeering and firearms charges, as part of a deal to win him his freedom.

When confronted with being labelled a “snitch,” however, Tekashi, real name Daniel Hernandez, insists, “Listen – I did that, and I feel like it’s completely justifiable.”

“I thought rap was real… what rapper you know goes down for racketeering?” he continues. “Everything I was rapping about was really happening. These rappers that rap about the s**t they rap about, they don’t live.”

When co-host Mike Majlak accused the hitmaker, who released his second album “TattleTales” last Thursday, of trying to “make snitching mainstream and cool,” he responds, “It’s something you’ve never seen before, and that’s why you’re having a tough time…”

The full podcast episode is available now on all major platforms.