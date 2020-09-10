Home Entertainment TD Jakes’ Daughter Cora Jakes Coleman Defends Tamar Braxton

TD Jakes’ Daughter Cora Jakes Coleman Defends Tamar Braxton

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

TD Jakes’ daughter Cora Jakes Coleman has spoken out in defense of Tamar Braxton after Tamar’s boyfriend (most likely ex-boyfriend) claimed that he abused him.

 “Considering we don’t know the whole story, let’s not jump to the conclusion of David being a victim. He was just posting videos with Logan now he is getting abused get out of here with this,” Cora wrote on a post on TSR. 

“Tamar is working on herself while this man is trying to be the star of a show. Tamar is simply trying to heal and he won’t let her get the help she needs without being a victim himself. David is not a victim David is capitalizing on Tamar’s life as he always has.”

