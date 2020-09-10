Tamar Braxton’s BF David Adefeso Speaks: She Punched Me In The Throat!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

David Adefeso, the boyfriend of Tamar Braxton, has spoken out following reports earlier this week that he filed a restraining order against his celebrity girlfriend.

During the Livestream, David claims he never put his hands on Tamar or any woman, and is the victim of domestic violence.

This response come after a source close to the Braxtons says that it was him who put his hands on her. He denies that, however, and says he was struck in the neck by Tamar while he driving and nearly crashed the car. He says he found out later that he was also being secretly recorded at the time.

