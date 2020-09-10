Tamar Braxton’s BF David Adefeso Speaks: She Punched Me In The Throat!

David Adefeso, the boyfriend of Tamar Braxton, has spoken out following reports earlier this week that he filed a restraining order against his celebrity girlfriend.

During the Livestream, David claims he never put his hands on Tamar or any woman, and is the victim of domestic violence.

This response come after a source close to the Braxtons says that it was him who put his hands on her. He denies that, however, and says he was struck in the neck by Tamar while he driving and nearly crashed the car. He says he found out later that he was also being secretly recorded at the time.

A source close the Braxtons have a different take:

“Any claims that Ms. Braxton was the aggressor and/or abusive are completely false and have no merit. David Adefeso has been upset and abusive since seeing his own true colors on Tamar’s upcoming television show and has been taking it out on Tamar ever since,” the source said according to The Blast.

After Tamar’s alleged suicide attempt weeks ago, her family was baffled by Adefeso’s 911 call where he blamed the WeTV for the incident. But the source says, when the show airs — people will be able to judge for themselves whether or not Adefeso was controlling and abusive.

You can watch his full live stream below.