Tamar Braxton’s BF Claims She ‘ABUSED’ Him – She Says He Tried To ‘KILL’ Her!

Tamar Braxton is being accused of abusing her longtime boyfriend, has learned. Her boyfriend David Adefeso claims that Tamar flew off the handle and assaulted him.

He’s asking the court for a restraining order against his singing girlfriend.

Here’s how TMZ is reporting the story:

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend is running to court asking for protection against her in what he describes as a domestic violence situation … TMZ has learned. The singer’s BF, David Adefeso, filed for a restraining order Tuesday in L.A. seeking to prevent DV … and he’s asking a judge to grant him one against Tamar. For now, it’s unclear what he’s alleging she might’ve done. It doesn’t look like the court has approved his request just yet — we’re reaching out to Tamar’s team to get more info. So far, we have not heard back.

Tamar Braxton has her side of things. She claims that David threatened to kill her. Heres’ how The Blast is reporting things:

The ‘Braxton Family Values’ star claims David became “irate, threatening not only her life but his own.” She claims he said, they were going to end up in a “murder-suicide.” According to sources close to Tamar, at that point, the argument turned violent and she says he “grabbed her hard” on the arms and caused bruising. During the scuffle, Braxton claims she only grabbed onto him AFTER he got physical.

Last month, Tamar was hospitalized after allegedly attempting suicide.

Tamar’s family doesn’t like David, however. When news of her suicide attempt first broke, spoke with multiple members of the Braxton family. And multiple members of Tamar’s family believe that David is causing much of Tamar’s emotional issues.