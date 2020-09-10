Tamar Braxton’s BF Claims She ‘ABUSED’ Him – She Says He Tried To ‘KILL’ Her!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tamar Braxton is being accused of abusing her longtime boyfriend, has learned. Her boyfriend David Adefeso claims that Tamar flew off the handle and assaulted him.

He’s asking the court for a restraining order against his singing girlfriend.

Here’s how TMZ is reporting the story:

Tamar Braxton’s boyfriend is running to court asking for protection against her in what he describes as a domestic violence situation … TMZ has learned.

The singer’s BF, David Adefeso, filed for a restraining order Tuesday in L.A. seeking to prevent DV … and he’s asking a judge to grant him one against Tamar. For now, it’s unclear what he’s alleging she might’ve done.

It doesn’t look like the court has approved his request just yet — we’re reaching out to Tamar’s team to get more info. So far, we have not heard back.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR