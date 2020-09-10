Surekha Sikri’s manager clarifies that the senior actress is financially stable

Surekha Sikri, one of the most talented actresses in our industry, became a household name with her grandmom act in the hit TV series Balika Vadhu. She gave brilliant performances in films like Badhaai Ho and the Netflix’s Ghost Stories. The senior actress recently suffered a brain stroke and was admitted to a hospital. She is being monitored in the ICU.

When the actress was admitted to the hospital, there were reports galore that the actress wasn’t financially strong. Even her nurse gave a statement stating that Sikri couldn’t be admitted to a bigger hospital because she couldn’t afford the fees.

However her manager Vivek Sidhwani today refuted these reports as mere rumours. In a statement to a leading daily, he said, “That was incorrectly put out in the press. Surekhaji has her own finances and the family, including her son, is by her side. There is no need for financial assistance for now.”

Vivek Sidhwani also stated that several actors reached out to her for financial aid but her family is taking care of everything, “Many of her well-wishers, colleagues and filmmakers were kind enough to offer financial assistance. They have been informed that the family is taking care of everything and giving her the best possible treatment. We would like to acknowledge everyone who reached out to us.”

Actors like Sonu Sood and Gajraj Rao reached out to her. So did Badhaai Ho director Amit Sharma. Now that the family is taking care of everything, we just pray for Surekha Sikri’s speed recovery.