‘Supernatural’: Jared Padalecki on Series Finale’s Last Day of Filming

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
11

Get out the tissues, Supernatural fans: The long-running CW drama had its last day of filming on the series finale on Thursday, and the show’s leading men, guest stars and crew took to social media to mark the momentous occasion.

“I write this as I head to my last day of #Supernatural. My last day with #SamWinchester,” star Jared Padalecki shared on Instagram. “Obviously, my head is spinning and my emotions are stratospheric, but there’s still a bit of time left on the clock.”

“Thank y’all SO MUCH for the incredible amount of love and support that’s been headed our way, in these final hours,” Padalecki continued. “It’s definitely been felt. I’ll check in soon, but, for now, #WeHaveWorkToDo”

Meanwhile, his co-star Misha Collins (Castiel) expressed his gratitude for the show on Twitter: “#ThankYouSupernatural. You’ve changed my life in so many ways and you changed the world for the better. Fight on.”

Elsewhere, Jim Beaver (Bobby) revealed that he will take part in the final day of shooting. “So it’s here. Last day of principal photography on Supernatural, my home for 15 years,” Beaver wrote on Twitter. “Getting ready to go to work on it for the final time. Deep feelings. Very deep. I love these people. Okay. Let’s go kick it in the ass one last time.”

Creator Eric Kripke and former showrunner Sera Gamble also took to Twitter to share their feelings about the series’ historic run, as did a bevy of recurring fan favorites.

Supernatural‘s delayed final seven episodes begin airing on Thursday, Oct. 8 at 8/7c on The CW. The series finale is slated for Thursday, Nov. 19 at 9 pm, following a retrospective special at 8 pm.

Read on for all the goodbye/thank you messages:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR