Sunny Leone buys a new ride



Sunny Leone is one of the most attractive women in the industry. She not just dances and acts well, but her amiable nature is loved by one and all too. Sunny made a place for herself in showbiz almost instantly after she appeared on the hit television show Big Boss. The actress also hosts shows on television apart from acting in films.





Recently, the beauty bought herself a swanky new ride. Sunny’s latest addition to her garage is a sleek Maserati. The white beauty now resides in Sunny’s garage and it totally looks awesome. She posted about the same on social media and captioned it saying, “Brought home this beast yesterday! Every time I drive this car I am so happy! @maserati @maseratiusa (sic).” Now, how cool is that?

