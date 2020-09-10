Stunning View of San Francisco’s Orange Sky Likened to Apocalypse and Mars

Twitter

The orange haze covering the city on Wednesday morning, September 9 is due to smoke from the California wildfires being pushed into the atmosphere and blocking out the sun.

People in San Francisco and California woke up to a strange view of an orange sky on Wednesday, September 9. The thick haze was covering these cities as massive wild fires are still raging in Northern California and Oregon.

Armed with their cameras, people went outside to capture this rare moment and share their pictures to social media. This stunning and bizarre view has since drawn a lot of comments that likened it to the scenes from apocalyptic movie and to the Mars.

“An apocalyptic downtown San Francisco,” one person tweeted along with several photos taken at around 11 A.M. in the city. He explained the phenomenon, “Wildfire smoke refracting light so that what we see is this red/orange hue. Truly eerie feeling today and a reminder of how much of the state is in the midst of devastating fire.”

“An apocalyptic bird’s-eye view,” another described the orange sky, before adding in a serious note, “Pray for California.” A third user thought similarly of the view, writing, “this is san francisco. look me in the eye and tell me this isn’t the apocalypse.”

“Wildfire smoke plumes morphs San Francisco’s skyline into eerie Martian orange,” someone. who compared the orange sky to the sky of Mars, wrote. Another added, “San Francisco 9.09.20 Woke up on mars today.”

Someone else, meanwhile, got reminded of Denis Villeneuve’s 2017 sci-fi movie “Blade Runner 2049” after seeing the orange sky. “San Francisco is a scene out of Blade Runner,” he/she tweeted.

San Francisco Bay air quality officials said in a tweet, “The orange skies this morning are a result of wildfire smoke in the air.” They further explained, “These smoke particles scatter blue light and only allow yellow-orange-red light to reach the surface, causing skies to look orange.”