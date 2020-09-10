Spotted! Sanjay Dutt and Maanayata Dutt clicked visiting the hospital together

If there is one person who has stood next to Sanjay Dutt through all his tough days, it is Maanayata Dutt. Recently, Sanjay Dutt was diagnosed with lung cancer when Maanayata was in Dubai. She instantly flew back to town to be with him and take care of his health. Sanjay has already successfully completed his first round of chemotherapy and returned to his work yesterday. He restarted work on Shamshera and today he was clicked visiting the hospital with wife Maanayata. Pictures from the spot are below. Take a look!