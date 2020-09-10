Skip Bayless has ‘no sympathy’ for Dak Prescott after Dallas quarterback opens up about depression

Skip Bayless has made a career of delivering head-turning and blistering hot takes, but the notorious commentator reached a new low Thursday.

Bayless, speaking on “Skip and Shannon: Undisputed,” said he had “no sympathy” for Dak Prescott after the Cowboys quarterback went public about his depression before and after the April death of his older brother, Jake Prescott. Bayless argued that, as the leader of an NFL franchise, Prescott needed to be a “CEO” of the football team — presumably not allowing himself to be vulnerable or to be affected in his ability to prepare for the season.

I have battled depression for my entire life, and it is a silent killer. Luckily, I’m still standing, but many don’t make it through. This is a woefully insensitive and horrible take by Skip Bayless. pic.twitter.com/vDZy6qONQR — John Ellis (@OnePantherPlace) September 10, 2020

“I’m going to ask our audience to feel free to go ahead and condemn me, if you choose, as cold-blooded and insensitive on this issue. I have deep compassion for clinical depression. But when it comes to the quarterback of an NFL team — you know this better than I do — it’s the ultimate leadership position in sports, am I right about that? You are commanding an entire franchise. What’s the roster now, 53, still? But you’re commanding a lot of young me and some older men. And they’re all looking to you to be their CEO, to be in charge of their football team. Because of all that, I don’t have sympathy for him going public with, ‘I got depressed. I suffered depression early in COVID to the point where I couldn’t even go work out.’ Look, he’s the quarterback of ‘America’s Team.'”

Dak Prescott on Wednesday revealed the cause of Jace Prescott’s death as a suicide in an interview with “In Depth with Graham Bensinger.” Prescott also revealed he was already dealing with his own issues of anxiety and depression when the news broke.

Thursday is World Suicide Prevention Day.