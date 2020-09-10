Senate panel to take up FAA aircraft certification reform bill By

© . Southwest Airlines Co. Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft at Midway International Airport in Chicago
() – The U.S. Senate Commerce Committee on Sept. 16 will hold a hearing to consider a bill to strengthen U.S. oversight of aircraft certification following two fatal Boeing Co (N:) 737 MAX crashes.
The measure seeks to eliminate the ability of aircraft makers like Boeing to unduly influence the certification process. It marks the most significant step toward reforms following the 2018 and 2019 crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia that killed 346 people and sparked demands to change how the Federal Aviation Administration approves new airplanes.
