Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Being Pressured to Show Skin for ‘Revival’ Cover Art

When discussing about the creation of her 2015 album, the ‘Lose You to Love Me’ hitmaker admits in a new magazine interview that she ‘just did things that weren’t really’ her.

Selena Gomez was taken out of her comfort zone and forced to be more sexual while creating her 2015 album “Revival”.

The singer appeared naked on the cover of the release and now she tells Allure magazine she didn’t appreciate the pressure from record label bosses, who wanted her to appear more “adult”.

“I just did things that weren’t really me,” she says. “There was pressure to seem more adult on my album… the need to show skin… I really don’t think I was (that) person.”

However, at the time, she told Ryan Seacrest the album art was “a beautiful representation of where I am”, while insisting she wasn’t completely naked: “I have these high-waisted shorts that are cut off,” she explained.