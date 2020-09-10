Scots hero who helped choking tot becomes best man at her dad’s wedding five years later

A Scots dad who was helped by a hero white van man when his baby started choking on vomit was thrilled to be the Good Samaritan’s best man five years later.

Dad-of-one Mikey McKinnon, 30, had been forced to make an emergency stop as his little girl, Emily, then aged 18 months, was poorly with a bad viral infection just before Christmas in 2015.

The tot had been vomiting when she began to choke, forcing Mikey to pull over to the side of the A985 near Dunfermline, Fife, and put his hazard lights on.

Courier Craig Rennie, 35, stopped to help and provided blankets while directing traffic around the car in the dark and rainy weather on December 20, 2015.







(Image: SWNS)



The men struck up a friendship and stayed in touch – and in August Mikey was the best man at Craig’s wedding, with the pair wearing matching tartan kilts.

Dad-of-four Craig and wife Audrey,38, married at the registry office in Dalkeith, Midlothian, on August 29.

And Emily, now aged six, was there along with mum Pamela Aitken, 28.

Mikey, who works as a painter and decorator, said: “My daughter had a bad viral infection and I was taking her to her gran’s.

“I was driving along a really dark road when Emily started choking in the back.

“It was very late at night, cold, dark and raining, and it was a frightening situation to be in.

“Emily didn’t want to get back in the car and I was trying to calm her down but nothing was working.

“All of a sudden a white van appeared out of nowhere and the guy that jumped out was Craig.

“He gave her blankets and helped divert traffic as my car was still partly on the road.

“He made things a lot safer.

“When I got back in the car he followed just in case we needed to stop again.

“I got to my destination then Craig went another way and I didn’t get the chance to thank him.”

He put an appeal on social media and was reunited with Craig, from Penicuik, Midlothian, who now works as a carer.

The men bonded over their shared love of mechanics and cars.

Mikey, from Parkhead, Edinburgh, said: “When he asked me I was quite shocked, I wasn’t expecting it but I was honoured.

“I was happy about it and wasn’t going to say ‘no’.

“I was a bit nervous as well because I’d never been a best man before.

“I did my best man speech and gave a brief story about how we met for people that didn’t know.

“It was a bit strange with the limited numbers and having to be careful with social distancing but everything went according to plan and it was still a good day.

“We’re friends for life.”